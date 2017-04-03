Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 YG Entertainment Inc :
* Says its previously announced 1.7million common shares have been subscribed on April 3
* Says it has raised 50 billion won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/aokAey
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)