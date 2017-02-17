BRIEF-Tomasz Walus new CEO of TXM, cos' management board dismissed
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
Feb 17 Yhi International Ltd
* Decided to embark on a restructuring plan to consolidate its wheel manufacturing operations in its Shanghai Factory into its Suzhou Factory
* In connection with restructuring, co expects its full year financial results ended 31 december 2016 to be adversely affected
* Results will be adversely affected due to provisions for retrenchment compensation to workers from its Shanghai Factory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago