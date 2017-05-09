BRIEF-Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical boosts capital to pharma management firm
* Says it acquired 15 percent stake in Liaoyang-based pharma management firm, and boosted capital of 35.8 million yuan to this pharma company
May 9 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Resolved to nominate Zhu Qiaohong as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it acquired 15 percent stake in Liaoyang-based pharma management firm, and boosted capital of 35.8 million yuan to this pharma company
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.