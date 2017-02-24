BRIEF-Lionco Pharmaceutical Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 7
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6
Feb 24 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Company entered into transactions framework agreements with parent company and/or shenzhen hec industrial
* Co entered into projects contracting agreement with yidu construction for total consideration rmb225 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
