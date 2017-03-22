UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 22 Yield10 Bioscience Inc
* Q4 revenue $341,000 versus $100,000
* Yield10 Bioscience announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Company anticipates that it will need approximately $7.5 million to $8.0 million of cash during 2017
* Yield10 bioscience-co's ability to continue operations after current cash resources are exhausted depends on ability to obtain additional financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.