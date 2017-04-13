BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 13 Yihua Healthcare Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 1,342.25 percent y/y at 744.39 million yuan ($108.12 million)
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan debt financing instruments
* Says it plans to acquire remaining 41.7 percent stake in elder care service firm Cherish-Yearn Co Ltd for 291.7 million yuan
* Says its joint stock company signs agreement to acquire 70 percent stake in a hospital for 138.6 million yuan in Guangdong province
* Says its joint stock company signs agreement to acquire 90 percent stake in elder care service firm for 135.0 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o9eizh; bit.ly/2o9eluX; bit.ly/2oqKdfs; bit.ly/2p0sizA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8850 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
