BRIEF-Nanotech Security qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Nanotech security announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
Feb 21 Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd
* In response to certain rumours , Originwater has confirmed that it has no intention to pursue any strategic transaction with co
* Company has been seeking a three month standstill agreement from Air Products and other potentially interested parties
* He Yuanping intends to cease to serve as chief executive officer of company
* Originwater does not intend to increase its ownership of shares in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nanotech security announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* "good progress is being made" in talks between cn rail and conductors' union, says source close to negotiations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: