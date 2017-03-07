March 7 Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd

* PAG notified company that it intends to make offers through UBS

* Share offer of HK$6 in cash for each offer share

* Offers will be valued at approximately HK$11.28 billion

* PAG intends to finance deal with a combination of external debt financing and the internal resources of the PAG

* Offeror is Pagac II-2 Limited