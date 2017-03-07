RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
March 7 Yingde Gases Group Co Ltd
* PAG notified company that it intends to make offers through UBS
* Share offer of HK$6 in cash for each offer share
* Offers will be valued at approximately HK$11.28 billion
* PAG intends to finance deal with a combination of external debt financing and the internal resources of the PAG
* Offeror is Pagac II-2 Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898850 TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 28 (Fitch) Interest rate risk is likely to remain the primary threat for Japanese traditional life insurers, as a majority of the country's life insurers will be unable to lengthen asset duration due to persistently low bond yields, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch expects that Japan's life ins