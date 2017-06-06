BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 6 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd :
* UT agreement, its current mip have potential to hamper development of PV industry and hurt PV consumers in EU
* Yingli Green Energy announced withdrawal from EU price undertaking
* co believes that its "continued acceptance of and participation in UT agreement would harm fair competition in market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million