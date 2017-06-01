June 1 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

* Yingli green energy announces engagement of financial and legal advisors to special committee

* Announced that special committee of its board of directors has engaged Ernst & Young as its financial advisor

* Special committee of its board has engaged Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and commerce & finance law offices as its legal advisors

* Says no decision has been made to engage in any particular transaction or transactions

* Says no timetable has been set for special committee to complete its work