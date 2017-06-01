BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 1 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd
* Yingli green energy announces engagement of financial and legal advisors to special committee
* Announced that special committee of its board of directors has engaged Ernst & Young as its financial advisor
* Special committee of its board has engaged Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and commerce & finance law offices as its legal advisors
* Says no decision has been made to engage in any particular transaction or transactions
* Says no timetable has been set for special committee to complete its work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.