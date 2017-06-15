GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, stay on track for a winning week
June 15 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd
* Yingli Green Energy reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue rmb 1.238 billion versus rmb 2.041 billion
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd - pv module shipments in q2 of 2017 is expected to be in range of 950mw to 1,050mw
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd - expects its pv module shipments to be in estimated range of 950 mw to 1,050mw for q2 of 2017
* Qtrly total photovoltaic module shipments were 370.9mw, compared to 635.1mw in q4 of 2016
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd - "seen surge of orders from china since late april driven by rise in demand before expected fit reduction in china on june 30"
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd - qtrly net loss loss per american depositary share rmb10.1
* Qtrly gross margin on sales of pv modules was 8.8%, which is same as q4 of 2016
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd says for q1 on an adjusted non-gaap basis, adjusted net loss was rmb191.9 million, compared to adjusted net loss of rmb583.1 million in q4
* Yingli Green -adjusted loss per ads was rmb10.6 in q1 of 2017, compared to adjusted loss per ads of rmb32.1 in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
