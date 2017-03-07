March 7 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

* Yingli green energy forms special committee to consider potential resolutions of debt repayment issues

* Yingli green energy-board formed special committee to assess co's financial situation and recommend one/more strategic alternatives, financing plans

* Yingli green energy holding co ltd - no decision has been made to engage in any particular transaction or transactions

* Yingli green energy - does not expect to comment further or update market with any additional information unless and until committee has approved specific transaction