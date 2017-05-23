BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $974 million multifamily K-deal, K-726
* Expects to issue approximately $974 million in K-726 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd
* Yintech reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 174.1 percent to RMB 1.105 billion
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 600 million to RMB 650 million
* Qtrly non-GAAP EPS per ADS 5.36 RMB
* Qtrly revenue $160.5 million
* Says 2017 customer trading volume will be in range of RMB950 billion to RMB1,050 billion
* Says FY revenues will be in range of RMB600 million to RMB650 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 23 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven must wait over the weekend to see whether their takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker Stada has been successful, two sources familiar with the situation said.