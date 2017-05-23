May 23 Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd

* Yintech reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 174.1 percent to RMB 1.105 billion

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 600 million to RMB 650 million

* Qtrly non-GAAP EPS per ADS 5.36 RMB

* Qtrly revenue $160.5 million

* Says 2017 customer trading volume will be in range of RMB950 billion to RMB1,050 billion

* Says 2017 customer trading volume will be in range of RMB950 billion to RMB1,050 billion

* Says FY revenues will be in range of RMB600 million to RMB650 million