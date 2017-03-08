REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
March 8 Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd:
* Yintech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 305.9 percent to RMB 1.062 billion
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue RMB 1.03 billion to RMB 1.1 billion
* Qtrly non-gaap EPS per ads RMB 6.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations