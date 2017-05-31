May 31 Yinyi Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue financing instruments worth up to 600 million yuan ($88.10 million)

* Says it plans to acquire Ningbo firm for 7.98 billion yuan

* Says it plans to raise up to 400 million yuan in share rpivate placement to help fund acquisition

