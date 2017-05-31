BRIEF-Thaihot's units to acquire stakes in tourism firm, property firm
* Says unit signs agreement to acquire 80 percent stake in tourism firm for 554.26 million yuan ($81.03 million)
May 31 Yinyi Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue financing instruments worth up to 600 million yuan ($88.10 million)
* Says it plans to acquire Ningbo firm for 7.98 billion yuan
* Says it plans to raise up to 400 million yuan in share rpivate placement to help fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rjEz01; bit.ly/2rTQa90
