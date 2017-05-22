May 22 Yirendai Ltd :

* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rmb 1.022 billion versus rmb 556.4 million

* Sees q2 2017 revenue rmb 1.07 billion to rmb 1.09 billion

* Sees fy 2017 revenue rmb 4.4 billion to rmb 4.6 billion

* Qtrly diluted income per ads in q1 of 2017 was $0.84

* Sees q2 total loans facilitated to be in range of rmb 7.7 billion to rmb 7.9 billion

* Sees q2 adjusted ebitda margin (non-gaap) to be in range of 24% to 26%

* Yirendai ltd- as of march 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents was rmb 864.4 million (us$ 125.6 million), compared to rmb 968.2 million as of december 31, 2016

* Sees fy adjusted ebitda margin (non-gaap) will be in range of 23% to 26%