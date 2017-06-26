BRIEF-Debenhams says May a poor month, some recovery in June
* Trading director says May was a poor month, some recovery in June
June 26Yitoa Intelligent Control Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will use 38.3 million yuan to acquire 51 percent stake in Shenzhen E-Mantech Co Ltd
TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a third session on Tuesday as a weaker yen helped exporters rise, while the steel sector got a boost with traders citing a brokerage report highlighting a positive reversal in steel prices.