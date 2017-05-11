UPDATE 3-South Africa adds central bank row to economic and political troubles
* ANC's Mantashe criticises Public Protector's call (Adds ANC, former cbank governor, analysts comments)
May 11 Tencent Holdings Ltd
* Yixin capital limited-group of strategic investors entered into agreements pursuant to which they agreed to make investments in co of up to rmb 4 billion
* Yixin capital limited says strategic investors include tencent, bitauto, china orient amc international, and sf express founder wei wang
* Yixin capital limited - after close of transaction, bitauto will hold over 48 percent of yixin's outstanding share capital
* Yixin capital limited - will change its name to yixin group limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANC's Mantashe criticises Public Protector's call (Adds ANC, former cbank governor, analysts comments)
* Bought two non-performing loan portfolios for overall nominal value of about 338 million euros from Findomestic Banca and Banca Sella's Consel unit