April 10 YLZ Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 22 million yuan to 27 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 4.2 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is increased management expense and selling expense

