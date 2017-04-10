BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 YLZ Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 22 million yuan to 27 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 4.2 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is increased management expense and selling expense
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RNcsD3
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement