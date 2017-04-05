April 5 Ymagis SA:

* FY EBITDA is 48.0 million euros ($51.1 million) versus 53.2 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss group share 11.7‍​ million euros versus a loss of 0.6 million euros a year ago

* Confirms its targeted annual revenue growth rate of at least 10 percent for its services business units