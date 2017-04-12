BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 12 Ymagis SA:
* Launches CinemaNext North America with Texas-based partner CinTech
* Agreed with Dallas-based CinTech LLC. to form a new, full-service exhibitor services company in North America
* New company, CinemaNext North America, will be created with Ymagis Group acquiring a 75 pct stake and CinTech the remaining 25 pct
* CinemaNext North America will be managed by Stan Hays
* Both parties intend to start operations during Q2
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes