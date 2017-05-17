BRIEF-DM Solutions says third biggest shareholder decreases voting power to 9.2 pct
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20
May 17 YMAGIS SA:
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 41.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 42.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* ANNUAL GROWTH TARGET FOR SERVICES MAINTAINED AND CONFIRMATION OF THE GOAL OF A 10% CAGR BY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.