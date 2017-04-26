April 26 YMT Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 562,627 shares through initial public offering, with offering price of 21,000 won per share, for proceeds of 11.82 billion won

* Says it will list under symbol of "251370" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market

* Effective date is April 27

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/7wpcCo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)