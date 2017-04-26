BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 YMT Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 562,627 shares through initial public offering, with offering price of 21,000 won per share, for proceeds of 11.82 billion won
* Says it will list under symbol of "251370" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market
* Effective date is April 27
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/7wpcCo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes