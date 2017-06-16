BRIEF-IKEGPS Group announces reseller agreement with California Survey
* Announces reseller agreement with California Survey
June 16 Yonder & Beyond Group Ltd :
* Advises that it has begun its strategic review of operations and subsidiary ownership structure
* Entered into agreements with all major creditors to reduce debt
* arrangements with creditors have resulted in a net reduction in liabilities of approximately $1.7m
* Acxiom Corp - entered into a sixth amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing