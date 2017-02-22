BRIEF-Jays appoints Lisa Forsberg acting CEO
* FORSBERG REPLACES RUNE TORBJÖRNSEN AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 23 Yonder & Beyond Group Ltd
* Beyond Media signs licensing agreement with Lenovo
* Its subsidiary, Beyond Media, has extended its collaboration with Lenovo to include delivery of virtual reality and gaming related technologies. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 2017 SALES AT EUR 244.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 245.0 MILLION YEAR AGO