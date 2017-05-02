BRIEF-Coach Inc launches tender offer to acquire Kate Spade & Co for $18.50 per share in cash
May 2 Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
* 500.Com Ltd - conditionally agreed to purchase about 93.0% of outstanding shares of Multi Group for total consideration of approximately EUR49.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: