* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Yonyou Network Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.13 yuan per share(before tax) to shareholders of record on April 25, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on April 26 and the dividend will be paid on April 26
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3eb3lX
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes