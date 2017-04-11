BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 YoungWoo DSP Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of second series convertible bonds to 9,963 won/share from 10,093 won/share, effective April 11
April 11 YoungWoo DSP Co Ltd
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections