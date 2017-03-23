UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 23 YoungWoo DSP Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent on March 23, for panel surfaces detecting device
* Patent number is 10-2015-0145524
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/7br7XU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said a power supply issue was to blame for a global computer system failure which sowed confusion and chaos at London's two biggest airports, with thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck on runways.