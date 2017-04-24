BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 YOUZU Interactive Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest up to 300 million yuan ($43.57 million) to set up industry fund with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2olzN48
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8847 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement