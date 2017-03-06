BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels March-qtr profit up about 12 pct
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 184.9 million rupees; total revenue was 3.50 billion rupees
March 6 Yowie Group Ltd
* Group reaffirms revenue growth target for fiscal 2017 to be in 85% to 90% range versus prior year
* Yowie expects to continue to raise monthly production levels in coming months to meet growing demand
* "In us market yowie continued to gain share in January"
* Can confirm that Yowie will return to Australian stores in April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qyoBx0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)