BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Yrc Worldwide Inc
* Qtrly operating revenue for YRC Freight $728.9 million, up 4.8 percent
* Yrc Worldwide reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $1.171 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.14 billion
* Q1 consolidated operating revenue $1.171 billion
* Yrc worldwide inc qtrly loss per share $0.78
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Yrc Worldwide - Q1 2017 tonnage per day increased 3.4% at yrc freight and 2.1% at regional segment compared to q1 2016
* Yrc Worldwide - Q1 2017 tonnage per day increased 3.4 percent at YRC freight and 2.1 percent at regional segment compared to q1 2016
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering