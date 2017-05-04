May 4 Yrc Worldwide Inc

* Qtrly operating revenue for YRC Freight $728.9 million, up 4.8 percent

* Yrc Worldwide reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $1.171 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.14 billion

* Q1 consolidated operating revenue $1.171 billion

* Yrc worldwide inc qtrly loss per share $0.78

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yrc Worldwide - Q1 2017 tonnage per day increased 3.4% at yrc freight and 2.1% at regional segment compared to q1 2016

* Yrc Worldwide - Q1 2017 tonnage per day increased 3.4 percent at YRC freight and 2.1 percent at regional segment compared to q1 2016