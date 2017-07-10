FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-YRC Worldwide sees FY17 consolidated operating revenue of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln
Concern and frustration over Donald Jr. crisis
Concern and frustration over Donald Jr. crisis
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
July 10, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-YRC Worldwide sees FY17 consolidated operating revenue of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc-

* YRC Worldwide - for the three months ended June 30, 2017, co expects to report consolidated operating revenue of about $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion

* YRC Worldwide - for full-year 2017, co projects consolidated operating revenue of about $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion

* YRC Worldwide says on July 10, co launched amendment to term loan credit agreement to extend maturity date of term loan up to july 2022 - sec filing

* YRC Worldwide Inc - for three months ended june 30, 2017, company expects to report adjusted ebitda of approximately $86 million to $96 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* YRC Worldwide Inc - for full-year 2017, company projects adjusted ebitda of approximately $320 million to $340 million

* YRC Worldwide - investment in capital expenditures and capital value equivalent of operating leases for revenue equipment is anticipated to equal 6% to 8% of operating revenue in 2017

* YRC Worldwide -investment in capex, capital value equivalent of operating leases for revenue equipment anticipated to equal 6% - 8% of operating revenue in 2017

* YRC Worldwide Inc - for full-year 2017, company projects adjusted ebitda of approximately $320 million to $340 million Source text: (bit.ly/2sGR1XK) Further company coverage:

