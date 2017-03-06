RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
March 6 YTN :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 15 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 630 million won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ekBqPn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
ILIGAN CITY, Philippines, May 29 Bishop Edwin Dela Pena was sipping coffee after dinner in a southern Philippines coastal town last Tuesday when he received a phone call: it was from one of his diocese priests, who sounded panicky and distressed.