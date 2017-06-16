BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 16 Yu Tak International Holdings
* Memorandum of understanding in relation to a proposed acquisition
* Target group is principally engaged in plastic recycling business in thailand
* Co, as purchaser, entered into non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with a potential vendor
* Company intends to acquire, and potential vendor intends to dispose of part of issued share capital in target company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To approve co to invest in convertible debentures issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding