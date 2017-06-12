BRIEF-Fine Blanking & Tool to pay 2016 dividend on July 27
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
June 12 Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd
* Net consolidated operating revenue of company for May $809.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
* GETS FINANCING OF 633,120 ZLOTYS FOR ITS PROJECT REGARDING PROMOTION OF CO'S PRODUCTS ABROAD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)