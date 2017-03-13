March 14 Yuexiu Property Co Ltd

* Secondary placement of units in Yuexiu Reit

* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International

* Gross proceeds from proposed secondary placement are estimated to be approximately HK$555.9 million

* YXII agreed to sell all of issued manager fee units for a purchase price of HK$4.34 per issued manager fee unit

YXII being Yuexiu International Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company