BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 7 Yuexiu Property Co Ltd
* In May 2017, value of company's contracted sales (including joint venture projects) amounted to approximately rmb2,290 million
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC