Feb 27 Yuexiu Property Co Ltd:

* Original jv partners, purchaser and China Merchants Property entered into cooperation agreement

* Purchaser and China Merchants Property shall acquire from transferors 31% and 69% of equity interests in target company

* Amount payable by purchaser in respect of its acquisition of a 17.98% indirect effective interest in project co is rmb1.08 billion

* Target company is Guangzhou Huiqi Real Estate Development Ltd