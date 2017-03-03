March 3 Yugang International Ltd:

* Expecting to record substantially decreased profit attributable to shareholders of about hk$25.0 million for year ended 31 december 2016

* Result due to fair value losses of approximately hk$35.4 million on group's portfolio of equity investments

* Expected result due to decrease in share of profit of an associate of company, y. t. Realty group limited

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: