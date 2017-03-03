BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Yugang International Ltd:
* Expecting to record substantially decreased profit attributable to shareholders of about hk$25.0 million for year ended 31 december 2016
* Result due to fair value losses of approximately hk$35.4 million on group's portfolio of equity investments
* Expected result due to decrease in share of profit of an associate of company, y. t. Realty group limited
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.