BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Yuhua Energy Holdings Ltd
* Proposed issue of HK$100 million 6 pct notes due 2018
* Co and zhongtai entered into subscription agreement
* Company conditionally agreed to issue notes to zhongtai Source text (bit.ly/2q7vcCp) Further company coverage:
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes