BRIEF-HotApp International names new CEO
* Says appointed Lum Kan Fai as the company’s CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHvg9z) Further company coverage:
June 12 Yum! Brands Inc:
* Yum! Brands Inc announces pricing of notes offering
* yum! Brands Inc announces pricing of notes offering
* Yum Brands says aggregate principal amount of notes to be issued in offering was increased to $750 million from previously announced $500 million
* Yum Brands - notes will be sold to investors at par
* Yum Brands - units have priced notes offering and have agreed to issue and sell $750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75pct senior notes due 2027
* Yum Brands - subsidiaries priced previously announced notes offering,agreed to sell $750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75pct senior notes due 2027
* Yum Brands - closing of notes offering is scheduled to occur on June 15, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says appointed Lum Kan Fai as the company’s CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHvg9z) Further company coverage:
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage: