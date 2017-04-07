BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 Yum China Holdings Inc
* Yum China Holdings Inc - restaurant margins benefited from VAT reform year ended Dec 31, 2016, quarter ended February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* Yum China Holdings Inc - expect positive financial benefit under the VAT regime going forward Source: (bit.ly/2o59ZWy) Further company coverage:
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.