April 5 Yum China Holdings Inc

* Yum China achieved a strong first quarter with same-store sales growth of 1%; operating profit grew 22%; restaurant margin expanded to 23%

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly same-store sales grew 1%, including growth of 1% at KFC and 2% at pizza hut casual dining.

* Qtrly total revenues $1,284 million versus $1,303 million

* Yum China - confident in ability to deliver 550-600 new builds while delivering double digit growth in operating profit, excluding f/x, in 2017

* Q1 revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S