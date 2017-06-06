BRIEF-iKang's Q4 revenue rose 13.9 percent
* iKang announces unaudited financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2016 ended March 31, 2017
June 6 Yum China Holdings Inc:
* Yum China-beginning with quarter ended may 31, Pizza Hut casual dining, Pizza Hut home service to be combined, reported together as Pizza Hut reportable segment
* Yum China- co's earnings release,qtrly report for quarter ended May 31, 2017 will reflect 2 reportable segments,KFC, Pizza Hut - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2r2UgqS Further company coverage:
* iKang announces unaudited financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2016 ended March 31, 2017
* FDA approves first companion diagnostic test to simultaneously screen for multiple non-small cell lung cancer therapies