* Yuma Energy Inc announces entry into the Permian Basin and provides 2016 financial results

* Yuma Energy Inc - entered into a joint development agreement covering 33,280 acres in an area of mutual interest with two private companies

* Yuma Energy Inc - net production averaged 2,445 BOE/D during Q4 of 2016, which was 59.5 percent (912 BOE/D) higher than same quarter in prior year

* Yuma Energy - acquired an 87.5pct working interest in about 2,269 acres (in yoakum county to horizontally develop san andres play in Permian Basin of west texas

* Yuma Energy Inc - co is operator of JV, and intends to spud its first joint venture well in 2017, as well as acquire additional acreage within AMI