May 11 Yuma Energy Inc:

* Yuma Energy, Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Yuma energy inc- net average production was 2,886 boe/d for q1 of 2017, a 99.4 percent increase over q1 of 2016

* Yuma Energy Inc - qtrly income per common share $0.16

* Yuma Energy Inc - qtrly sales of natural gas and crude oil $ 7.1 million versus $ 2.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: