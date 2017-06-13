BRIEF-KeyW wins aviation collection services contract
* Keyw holding corp - total value of awards is approximately $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 Yunbo Digital Synergy Group Ltd
* As at June 13, public float of company is approximately 23.91% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Keyw holding corp - total value of awards is approximately $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY group revenue grew 19 pct to $14.6bn (or 29 pct in local currency, adjusted for acquisitions and disposals)