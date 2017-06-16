June 16 Yunbo Digital Synergy Group Ltd :

* Loss for year attributable HK$39.6 million versus loss of HK$4.3 million

* For year ended 31 March 2017, group's revenue had amounted to about HK$28.6 million, down 91 percent

* Board of directors does not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 March 2017