July 13 (Reuters) - Yunfeng Financial Group Ltd:

* Company and Insula Holdings Limited entered into share sale agreement

* Deal for consideration of approximately HK$4.6 million

* Expects to record gain of about HK$3.4 million resulting from disposal in its consolidated income statement for year ending 31 Dec 2017

* Announces disposal of entire equity interest in Wisdom Star Investments